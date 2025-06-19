Clitheroe farmer's daughter makes waves in tribute to dad

Clitheroe farmer’s daughter Ella Mason (25) braved choppy conditions to swim two miles of Lake Windermere in last weekend’s Great North Swim, raising £1,350 for the Royal Preston Hospital’s Critical Care Unit in tribute to her dad William Mason.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ella, a novice open water swimmer, took on the challenge to thank the unit’s staff for going “above and beyond” in the care they gave to William, who not only farmed but taught sheep shearing throughout Lancashire and Yorkshire. Sadly, despite the treatment he received, William passed away in February aged 61-years-old after contracting a Staph (Staphylococcus) infection.

Ella, who now helps run the family farm with mum Fiona and brother Matthew, said: “Dad was never ill. He was physically strong but he came down with what we thought was flu. Dad was never one for doctors but mum took him to the Urgent Care Centre in Burnley. Initially, he was sent home but when he went back, he was taken by ambulance to the Royal Blackburn Hospital and then on to the Critical Care Unit in Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By this time, the infection had spread all way down his spine but staff on the Critical Care Unit took on a very complicated surgery to remove a spinal abscess after which dad was put in an induced coma. We were never given any guarantees but dad was so strong, he came round. He got to see Matthew, who had been working in Australia but immediately flew home when told dad was ill. Dad received the most exceptional care from all the staff, who went above and beyond. They also cared for us as a family.”

: Ella with her Great North Swim medal, awarded for swimming two miles of Lake Windermere to raise funds for the Royal Preston Hospital’s Critical Care Unit in tribute to her dad William

Ella added: “The swim was tougher than I thought it would be because it was very windy and the waves were huge. I lost my cap and goggles in the first quarter mile, which knocked my confidence, but I made it. I’m very grateful to everyone who sponsored me.”

Ella raised her donation through an online fundraising page at https://arlagreatnorthswim2025.enthuse.com/pf/ella-mason and she’s hoping to add to it by organising a 13-mile sponsored walk from dad’s home village of Dunsop Bridge to Clitheroe on September 6.

Lucy Clark,a fundraiser for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, which supports the Critical Care Unit as well as other units and wards at the Royal Preston and Chorley and South Ribble Hospitals, said: “Congratulations to Ella on achieving a tough swim in tough conditions. We are incredibly grateful to her for her support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know the last few months must have been very difficult for Ella and her family so for her to go to the time and effort to thank staff in this way is so generous and means a great deal to everyone in the critical care team.”

To find out more about the charity team’s work, go to www.lthcharity.org.uk