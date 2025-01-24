Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whalley residents are being invited to have their say on a new development coming to the former Calderstones site.

A series of events are being hosted by Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, with architects Building Design Partnerships, to gather the views of local people as part of the planning process to turn the site, now called Clay Fields, into a unique space for restorative and regenerative health and well-being.

The first community session will take place at the newly part-refurbished St Luke’s Church on Saturday, February 1, between noon and 4pm.

The former Calderstones site in Whalley.

LSCft acquired the 106-acre site in Mitton Road, one of the largest NHS sites in the country, in April 2024 and has since been working with key stakeholders to develop a new long-term vision for its future.

Ursula Martin, deputy CEO and chief strategy and improvement officer at LSCft, said: “We would like to hear from the people of Whalley, as well as local businesses, on what the community would like to see on the Clay Fields site. It will consist of four zones, one of which will include NHS services, and has lots of beautiful green, outdoor space which is ideal for mental health recovery but also offers so many opportunities for local people, businesses and wider partnerships.

“We hope the community can join us in seeing this unique opportunity to reimagine and redefine the use of public sector land and spaces, helping us shape future plans across the zones. We very much see it being a place for mental health innovation, community and wellbeing.”

During the first event on February 1, people will be invited to take part in design and creativity workshops where they can share ideas through drawing, crafting and art, making it ideal for families to attend.

There will also be nature-inspired activities available hosted by the Lancashire Wildlife Trust and guided walks, should the weather conditions permit. Refreshments and baked treats will be available throughout the afternoon for all ages.

Further events will offer other members of the community, businesses and local groups the chance to contribute to the site’s transformative vision. These are:

Tuesday, February 11, 11am to 1pm. Drop-in design development community forum at St Luke’s Church, on the Clay Fields site, Mitton Road, Whalley.

Tuesday, February 18, 5pm to 7pm. Drop-in design development community forum at Whalley Library

Wednesday, March 5, 11am to 1pm and Thursday 6 March, 5.30pm to 7.30pm. A chance to meet the design team at Whalley Library. Throughout the week there will also be an exhibition which people can drop-in and see, leaving comments and suggestions.

Ursula Martin added: “Anyone who wants to know more or who is interested in the future of the site is invited to attend any of the events or drop-in sessions as we want to ensure as many people are represented and are given an opportunity to contribute to this visionary and very exciting project.”

For more details, you can email [email protected].