Church on the Street Podiatry and Treatment Room Service celebrates first anniversary

Over 100 local residents in Burnley have been able to access podiatry services in the heart of their community as part of a drive by East Lancashire Hospitals Trust to improve treatment.

Nurses opened a new podiatry and treatment room service at Church on the Street in Burnley, as a number of scheduled appointments for routine wound and foot care at health centres were not being attended.

Church on the Street is already home to a number of community services, including health care, housing and mental health support so the podiatry team identified it would be a more comfortable and familiar environment for their patients.

They are now celebrating their first anniversary in the church and say the project has successfully increased the number of people now receiving treatment on a regular basis.

Podiatry and Treatment Room Service team at Church on the Street

Podiatry Team Lead, Dawn Stalker, said: “Although uptake was initially slow, attendances over the last 12 months has increased and patients who were previously unable to engage with the services for various reasons are now receiving routine wound and foot care.”

The Podiatry and Treatment Room Service has a clinical team on site, with a weekly drop-in treatment room that has been specially adapted and furnished to support patients. So far, 140 patients have been seen by the service over the last 12 months.

Dawn added: “The colleagues involved in the service have spent a lot of time getting to know their patients and making sure they are comfortable. There has been no judgement and no questions around why people haven't accessed care in the main clinics and I know some patients have now been healed or have been able to have more regular treatment.

“There are still people who haven’t accessed the service that would benefit from being seen regularly, but as time goes on and clients feel more comfortable to attend, we hope we can treat and improve patient outcomes of foot and leg problems.”

Church on the Street provides a range of services in central Burnley to support people through challenging times by providing food, friendship and recovery. Further information about ELHT podiatry services can be found here.