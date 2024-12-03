Christmas Procession For Great Harwood Rovers As They Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Great Harwood Rovers have been part of the local community, providing grassroots football participation, since 1975. As part of their 50th anniversary year, they have been invited to take part in a procession down Queen Street in Great Harwood as part of the Christmas Extravaganza event on 14th December.

All current and former players are invited, in kit if possible, to meet on Towngate in the township at 12.30pm on the 14th. The procession will then take place walking down Queen Street, ending on the steps of Mercer Hall. The intention is to get as many current and former players together in one place, for a commemorative photograph next to the main stage and digital screen. Under 16s will receive a selection box for taking part as a thank you, from the 500 the organisers have allocated.

There will also be a fundraising stall for Great Harwood Rovers near the main stage at the event running a football card to win a cash prize. All funds raised go back into helping to run Great Harwood Rovers, and keeping them sustainable so they can carry on their great work in the future.

Nigel Sutton, Chairman of Great Harwood Rovers said, "We encourage everyone who's been through the Great Harwood Rovers ranks to come down and join us for the procession and photo to commemorate our 50th year, it should be a real spectacle.

GREAT HARWOOD ROVERS CELEBRATED THEIR 50TH ANNIVERSARY WITH MP SARAH SMITH

"If you know of someone who enjoyed their time at Great Harwood Rovers, please give them a nudge and let them know that this is happening on 14thDecember, we would love to see our older players grown up!

"We can't believe as a club that 50 years later we're in the fantastic facilities we're in, and our teams are popular as ever. We've supported thousands of children over the years and given them the opportunity to play football with us, and hope to carry on for many years for the benefit of our community!"

Suzanne Haworth, Great Harwood Rovers FC Welfare Officer, added: "I'm part of the panel for the "High Street Accelerator Project" in Great Harwood, and I'm delighted Great Harwood Rovers have been chosen to be part of the day. I encourage as many as possible to turn up and do the club proud!"

Great Harwood Rovers have been a fixture in the local community since 1975. They are an FA Charter Standard Community Club, run solely by local volunteers for children's grassroots football. The club now comprises of 27 teams for girls and boys ranging in age from Under 7s to Under 18s, plus a Mini League for 4 to 6 year olds - with over 350 active participants. You can see their website here:www.ghrfc.com