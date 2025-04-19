Charity walk raised £1,500 for Burnley FC in the Community

Walkers and runners put their best foot forward as Wellness business PEMFiT raised more than £1,500 as part of Burnley FC in the Community’s 100 Club: Mission Possible.

Burnley FC have recruited 100 companies to each raise £1,000 over the course of 12 months.

The money raised will be used by Burnley FC in the Community to support people from all walks of life, from a child who has just learnt to kick a football to someone living with Dementia.

UK business PEMFiT is one of the 100 clubs taking part.

PEMFiT uses high intensity PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic fields) technology where electromagnetic pulses help recharge cells, support recovery, reduce pain/inflammation and improve overall wellness.

Their Burnley base is on the Network 65 Business Park and is run by brother and sister Scott and Gemma Byrom.

The pair organised a charity walk/run in conjunction with John Roche from Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, which was 10 miles from Towneley Park, through Rowley Lake, Thompson’s Park and the Leeds/Liverpool canal towpath to Barrowford.

A post event social took place in Will's Bar.

Scott said: “We want to thank everyone who took part. It was an amazing day and the weather stayed fine.

"It's fantastic to raise more than £1,500 to help the people who need it in Burnley."

One of the organisers John Roche gives instructions

More runners/walkers for the ten mile event

Waiting for the start of the ten mile event

Walkers/Runners ahead of the charity 10 mile event

