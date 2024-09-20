Charity football match and shirt sponsorship helps raise over £3000 for breast cancer patient

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fundraiser football match between Boltonian Ladies and ‘Mitch’s Allstars’ at Atherton Town helped raise over £3000 for ex-Bolton Wanderers player Michelle 'Mitch' Ryan, who was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer earlier this year. Adding significantly to the fundraiser, Mitch’s story secured a shirt sponsorship from local education recruitment firms The Protocol Group and Bookmark Education.

Michelle ‘Mitch’ Ryan received the devastating news in February of this year that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. In March, at the age of 36, she underwent a double mastectomy, since then Mitch has gone on to have chemotherapy which will be followed by radiotherapy and long-term medication. Although the recovery journey is far from over, Mitch has a fantastic support network around her to support her all the way, including her family and many friends.

To help the fundraising efforts, a charity football match was played at Atherton Town FC in August, with players, spectators and wider donors all chipping in to add to the donation total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This inspirational story was also spotted by local education recruitment firms The Protocol Group and Bookmark Education, who decided they wanted to get involved and help support the fundraiser; especially with one of their staff members being a former teammate of Mitch’s.

(L-R) Brittany Jackson (Finance Director, The Protocol Group), Michelle Ryan.

Commenting on the support they’ve offered, Amir Qureshi, CEO of The Protocol Group, said: “When we heard about Mitch’s story and saddening diagnosis, we knew we had to support her in any way we could. This story really hit close to home with our team, with one of our key staff members, Britt, being a friend and former teammate of Mitch.

“We were very proud to provide the financial support we gave to this fundraiser and to be featured as shirt sponsors for the match. We’re all behind Mitch on this difficult journey and wish her a full recovery.”

Boltonian Ladies (Mitch’s current team) faced off against ‘Mitch’s Allstars’, with the Allstars being made up of players with whom Mitch played football with over the years, with Mitch also managing the Allstars team on the day. She reunited players and brought some players out of retirement, some of which Mitch won the league with while playing for Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match was played on Sunday 18th August at Atherton Town FC at Butler Park in Manchester, and Mitch managed the Allstars team to a 2-0 victory.

The teams that competed in the fundraiser match to support Michelle Ryan.

Mitch said: “It’s safe to say my cancer diagnosis and my recovery journey so far have been the most challenging moments of my life; and I know there are many more challenges ahead to face on my road to recovery.

“Although this year has been extremely hard, the main thing that gives me the strength to keep pushing on this journey is knowing that I have an amazing network of family and friends who love me and will support me every step of the way.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for the support they’ve given me so far. This event was a perfect example of how when people come together, we can achieve amazing things. I’d like to thank everyone who attended, played in the match and donated to the fundraiser. I’d also like to thank The Protocol Group and Bookmark for sponsoring our team shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A cancer diagnosis is one of the hardest things a person can go through, and I’ve learnt firsthand that the main tools you have to fight this terrible disease are the people around you and your own willpower. Although it's been hard, I’m also very grateful.”

You can still donate to the fundraiser here.