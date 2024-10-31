Central Radio invites listeners to shape the future of local radio

Burnley's independent local radio station is inviting its valued listeners to help shape the future of the station by participating in a newly launched Listener Survey.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This quick and convenient online survey allows the audience to share their views on Central Radio's programming, music choices, and local content, ensuring the station continues to deliver what truly matters to its community.

The radio station initially launched in Blackpool in September 2022 and due to popularity quickly extended its broadcast service to cover Preston, Leyland, Chorley, and more recently, Blackburn and Burnley. In just two years, it has become a staple in the lives of listeners across these areas, providing a platform for local voices, music, and trustworthy news, and building a reputation for its dedication to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central Radio has also forged strong partnerships with local charitable organisations, amplifying their causes and events on-air to offer support and raise awareness across the region.

Nathan Hill, Central Radio Director

The Listener Survey is an essential step in the station’s commitment to staying attuned to its audience’s needs. Available online, the survey is designed to be completed in just a couple of minutes, making it easier than ever for listeners to contribute their thoughts.

Nathan Hill, Station Director at Central Radio, expressed the importance of listener feedback in guiding the station’s future direction: “We are here to serve our listeners, and it’s vital for us to understand what they love about Central Radio and what they’d like to see more of. This survey will be instrumental in helping us evolve, ensuring our programming, music selection, and local content reflect the needs and preferences of the community.”

“Whether it’s expanding its playlist to feature more local artists or tailoring news segments to cover the topics that resonate most with the community, Central Radio is eager to hear from its listeners. By participating in this survey, listeners are given a unique opportunity to have their voices heard and make a tangible impact on the station’s direction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of the survey, we’ll be giving away a £100 shopping voucher to one lucky participant.”

The Listener Survey can be accessed on the Central Radio website www.central.radio/survey .

Central Radio plays a large mix of music from the past five decades and broadcasts on DAB across most of Lancashire, the station also streams online via their own free mobile app, which you can download for by searching the app store for ‘Central Radio’, or ask your smart speaker to “Play Central Radio North West.”