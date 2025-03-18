Celebrity hairdresser Andrew Barton brings award-winning ABLE programme to Lancashire

Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG) has partnered with celebrity hairdresser Andrew Barton to become an ABLE Centre of Excellence, making it the only education provider within a 20-mile radius to offer access to exclusive resources, masterclasses, and in-person training from Andrew himself.

The Andrew Barton London Education (ABLE) programme is a structured, two-year scholarship designed to run alongside traditional hairdressing qualifications. The programme is aimed at ensuring students develop advanced technical skills and gain the confidence to be salon-ready upon completion.

Since its inception, ABLE has supported over 1,000 hairdressing students across the UK, with NCCG the latest education provider to become part of this groundbreaking initiative.

With a thriving community of hairdressing and barbering students at various levels - from Entry Level to Level 3, including 16-18 courses, adult part-time programmes, and apprenticeships – NCCG is a leading provider of hairdressing education in the region. The college’s modern facilities include industry-standard training salons and dedicated learning spaces, ensuring students gain hands-on experience in a professional environment.

Andrew Barton with students from NCCG

Andrew visited the Accrington and Rossendale College campus of NCCG to launch the partnership and meet students.

Speaking at the event, he said: "At ABLE, we are passionate about supporting colleges in delivering high-quality training for the future stars of British hairdressing.

“Many of the industry’s leading professionals began their journey in colleges like Accrington and Rossendale College, just as I did as an apprentice in a village salon.

“I am delighted to welcome Nelson and Colne College Group to the ABLE programme and look forward to helping their students build rewarding and successful careers in hairdressing."

Joanne Halliwell, Head of Division Hair, Beauty and Aesthetics at NCCG, said: "Having the ABLE programme at Accrington and Rossendale College provides valuable opportunities for our students and is really inspiring for them. The training, masterclasses, and mentorship from Andrew Barton will help develop their skills and prepare them for the workplace."

Kate Sinkinson a level 2 hairdressing student said: "It’s really exciting to have the chance to learn from someone like Andrew who has so much industry experience. This programme will help us develop our skills and build confidence as we start our careers."

As part of the partnership, the college’s hairdressing lecturers will gain exclusive access to cutting-edge teaching resources that align with advanced and creative hair professional apprenticeship standards. Students will benefit from bi-monthly video tutorials featuring Andrew’s expert guidance, a comprehensive printed manual on salon principles, and direct engagement opportunities with Andrew himself.

The ABLE programme is built on three core objectives:

ABLE the qualifying student to be hairdressing salon ready.

ABLE the qualifying student for employment within the hairdressing industry.

ABLE the qualifying student for an aspirational career in hairdressing.

The ABLE programme aligns with national occupational standards and supports NCCG’s commitment to delivering high-quality hairdressing education.

For more information about NCCG’s hairdressing courses and the ABLE programme, visit https://bit.ly/ABLEARC