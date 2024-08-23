Celebrations for Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School pupils on GCSE results day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The school community at Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School (BRGS) is enjoying amazing academic success in its first set of GCSE results since joining Star Academies in September 2023.

96% of the school’s pupils achieved grades 9-5 in English and Maths – more than double the national average.

Star pupil Chloe Smith achieved nine grade 9s (the highest grade possible) and one grade 8. After completing her GCSEs, Chloe will be continuing her studies in the Sixth Form at BRGS where she plans to take A levels in Maths, Further Maths, German and Physics.

Adam Ahmed will be joining Chloe in the school’s Sixth Form after securing seven grade 9s and three grade 8s in his GCSEs. He plans to study A levels in Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry and Biology.

Adam Ahmed (top left), Caitlin McGrath (bot. left) and Sophie Whitham (right) celebrate GCSE results

Fellow pupils, Sophie Whitham and Caitlin McGrath both achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 8 in their GCSEs, and also plan to remain at the school for the next stage of their education. Sophie plans to study Maths, English Literature, History and Chemistry, while Caitlin will undertake A levels in Biology, Maths, German and English Literature.

After earning seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7 in his GCSEs, pupil George Holt plans to complete his A levels at Rochdale College.

James Johnstone, Principal at Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School, said: "Our pupils continue to do themselves, and our school, very proud and we are delighted to share in their successes.

“The outstanding achievements of our pupils in their GCSE results is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and the exceptional efforts of their parents, teachers and the entire school community. We wish our Class of 2024 all the best as they move forward into the next exciting chapter of their lives, and look forward to many of them embarking on their sixth form studies with us in September."