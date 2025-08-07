A cash windfall will help a neighbourhood watch group in Burnley to expand the vital work it does in the community.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch has been awarded £14,800 from UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the Government, Burnley Borough Council and Burnley Pendle and Rossendale Council for voluntary Services.

A youth and community hub, which opened last year, has been used to address mental health issues, loneliness and inclusion. A great initiative, it provides a safe space for residents of all ages to come together and engage in creative activities. Members of Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch raised the £10,000 needed to make the hub become a reality through a series of events. Several donations were also made to the project from individuals and local shops and businesses, including a generous £500 from one resident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cash windfall will help a thriving neighbourhood watch group in Burnley to expand the vital work it does in the community.

The hub idea was born when watch volunteers’ co-ordinator Michael Bailey discovered there were a number of elderly residents in the area who were isolated and struggling to cope with rising food costs. He said: “We have always known there was a need for this facility. The hub is for everyone in the community. Even if you just want to come down for a coffee and a chat please bob in.”

The organsation is also working with local schools, businesses, and authorities to reach more people and build a sense of community pride. There is also a focus on financial resilience and basic survival skills which are crucial, especially given the current economic climate.

Based at Rosegrove Railway Club in Rosegrove Lane, potential next steps for the group include expanding the volunteer base to reach more community members and developing partnerships with businesses to make Rosegrove a better place to live and work.