Careers expert explains how to quit your job and the best day to do it

With the start of a new year comes the obligatory reflection of the past year, and a promise to make big changes in the year to come.

A common aspect people look to change in January is their careers, and according to research by Open Study College, almost 70% of UK workers aren’t happy with their current role, so could 2025 be the year people jump into a career change?

While a career change can have a huge impact on your life, it also comes hand in hand with the sometimes difficult to navigate resignation from your current role. Here, Careers & Education Expert, Robbie Bryant, from Open Study College, reveals why January 31st is the most popular day to quit your job and offers advice on how to do it gracefully.

The best time to quit

January can often be referred to as the ‘resignation rush’. Many people often feel motivated and inspired by the fresh start of a New Year, so it also feels like the perfect time to make a career change. In fact, January 31 has been crowned as the most popular day for people to quit their job. The perfect time to actually hand your notice in, is one hour before the end of the work day. This is because it will give your employer enough time, out of the office, to process the resignation and re-evaluate business plans.

How to tell your boss

It can be daunting handing your notice in, especially if the employer is completely unaware of your decision. Arrange a meeting and make sure you provide your boss with the date you believe you will leave based on any notice period. Take an official resignation letter with you, explaining your decision in a formal, polite manner, or follow up with an email to confirm your decision. It’s also a good ‘peace offering’ to offer to help them with the transition of a new employee or show some flexibility on your official end date.

Avoid THIS common mistake

Whilst the reason you're leaving a role might be because of a better opportunity, it’s important you don’t say this to your employer. Instead, use phrases such as ‘new opportunity’ or ‘new challenge’. Almost one in five adults return to a job role that they’ve left, so it’s important you don’t ‘burn bridges’ with your employer, as you may need to rely on them in the future.

The next steps

A recent study, conducted by Open Study College, revealed that one in five adults were too scared or nervous to change careers. With this in mind, here are some top tips that might help you if you’re considering a career change:

Evaluate your interests: Look at the reasons why you left your previous role and write them out. This will help you to differentiate the things you like about a job role to the ones that you dislike, helping you to make a more conscious decision in your next career.

Meet with the industry experts: Don’t just jump straight in. Take your time, and speak to someone in that industry. They will be able to give you a good understanding of what the job role looks like and the potential career paths you could take. It will also look good on your CV or cover letter if the employer is aware that you’ve already expressed interest. Work Experience: Whilst meeting with professionals is a great way to build new connections, taking part in volunteering or work experience will help you to gain some experience in a new role and also help you to decide whether it's the right role for you. Look at alternative routes: Not all career changes involve going back to university. There are plenty of other routes to changing careers, apprenticeship schemes, entry level roles or taking part in an online course. There will be more than one route for many roles so make sure you do your research and find the best route that works for you.