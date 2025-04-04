Campaign Urges Councils to Scrap Tourist Tax Idea Amid Fears for UK Tourism

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A national campaign is urging councils across the UK to scrap emerging plans for tourist taxes, warning that such charges could deter visitors and harm local economies – including towns like Burnley that benefit from domestic tourism.

The Back British Holidays campaign has responded to news that some councils are exploring visitor levies, typically applied as a small nightly fee to hotel or accommodation bills.

The group cites recent consultation data showing that 21% of potential holidaymakers would cancel their trip entirely if such a charge were introduced at their destination. Another 21% said they would still travel, but would cut back on spending – a trend that could negatively impact shops, restaurants and tourism businesses.

Daniel Atwood, spokesperson for Back British Holidays, said:

“Tourist taxes might seem like a small extra charge – but they could have a big impact.

“Local economies depend on visitor spending, and these taxes risk pushing tourists away or reducing how much they spend.

“It’s the wrong move at the wrong time.”

The campaign argues that national trends could shape tourist habits and that councils should focus instead on encouraging tourism and supporting local businesses.

Back British Holidays recently warned of a 32% decline in domestic holidays by the end of 2025, with a projected £23.2 billion drop in visitor spending across the UK.

The campaign is calling on councils and the Government to rule out tourist taxes and instead invest in boosting UK holiday destinations.

More information is available at: www.backbritishholidays.co.uk