Calico volunteers clean-up Burnley parks in community litter-picking event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In an ongoing battle against litter in Burnley, a team of volunteers from The Calico Group headed out on their first a community clean-up event.

Organised by Rachel Jackson from The Calico Group, in partnership with Burnley Borough Council, the community litter-picking eventstarting in Thompson Park before heading across to Bank Hall and Queens Park.

Taking place last Thursday, the team managed to collect over 25 bin bags full of litter in total. They also removed countless weeds, sprucing up the local gardens for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Ashworth, a Construction Planner for Ring Stones who’s driving green activities around the group, said: “Removal and recycling of litter helps eco-systems and wildlife, whilst creating a better place for us all to live".

Calico volunteers get stuck into litter-picking and weeding.

He continued: “By carrying out such events helps us to improve and promote awareness which is key to mitigating and adapting to climate change”.

The event was organised in partnership with Burnley Borough Council. Their Green Spaces Activity Coordinator, Henry Nazareth-Kay, attended the event to support with gardening and provide much needed materials to ensure the event was safe and successful.

Burnley Leisure also supported the group of volunteers by offering a free drink from their Boathouse Café during the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team was made up of 22 individuals, including volunteers and staff from Calico's Group Business Services, Syncora Care, Ring Stones, Calico Enterprise and Calico Homes.

Family members also came to support the litter picking mission, with three children helping out too.

Working towards a greener future

As a group, Calico are continuing to work towards their goal of net zero by 2050. To do this, they are looking at more ways to reduce emissions and help the environment.

Their internal ‘Going Green Team’ – who get together to talk about all things eco – are planning further events like these across the Burnley community, including tree planting and more litter picking.

For more information on Calico’s journey towards net zero, please get in touch with [email protected]