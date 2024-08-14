Calico Homes wildflower project brightens up neighbourhoods across Burnley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wildflowers planted by Calico Homes are blooming across Burnley, as part of a project to make neighbourhoods more eco-friendly.

Wildflower meadows have been planted in 12 Calico neighbourhood sites across Burnley and Padiham, including Brunshaw, Turf Moor, Stoops Estate, Woodbine Gardens and Hargher Clough.

By reducing the frequency of mowing and allowing wildflowers to grow, Calico’s grounds maintenance team – also known as the ‘Clean & Green Team’ – aim to increase biodiversity, reduce CO2 emissions, create more interesting landscapes and even save money.

Andrew Hodgson, manager of the Clean & Green Team, said: “It’s a mutually beneficial relationship that works for us all – the more wildflowers there are, the more diverse pollinators they can support, and the more healthy crops we can grow”.

Wildflowers and wildflower-rich habitats, such as meadows, provide valuable support for insects and other wildlife. Pollinators – bees, butterflies, moths, flies, wasps and more – rely on wildflowers as a vital source of food.

In turn, 60 to 80 per cent of the world’s flowering plant species rely on animals to pollinate them, including many of our important food crops. Insects that feed on wildflowers also provide a food source for other animals and help to reduce the numbers of pests like aphids that attack crops.

Andrew added: “It gives me a great sense of pride seeing the contributions we are making locally and to the environment when the flowers are in full bloom”.

Wildflowers also support the soils they grow in, keeping them stable in the face of rainfall – and their impact on our wellbeing can’t be ignored either. Spending time in beautiful, wild surroundings is a proven antidote to the stresses of modern life.

As head of the Clean & Green Team, Andrew is passionate about the wildflower project and is looking forward to planting even more meadows in future.

He added: “Not only do they look stunning & benefits to wildlife, but the feedback from our customers benefitting from these wildflower areas has been fantastic”.

To learn more about wildflowers in your area, please contact [email protected]