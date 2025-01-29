Calico Homes hosts collaborative event to enhance services for Burnley residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calico Homes have hosted their first ‘Collab & Connect’ event, which brought over 70 attendees from local charities and services together for a morning of networking and learning.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of the event was to make stronger links between local support services so that people in Burnley receive the best support possible.

Joanne Hoyle, who works the Tenancy Sustainment and Income Management Team at Calico Homes, was a driving force in organising the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing what she plans to achieve, she said: “Our goal is to create sustainable relationships between different agencies within the local area. By getting more services together, we can work with each other to help more people in the Burnley community”.

Over 70 attendees visited the event to collaborate.

The team aim to launch a quarterly forum, where services can discuss their needs and find a partner agency who can help support their work.

She continued: “We’ve had an increase in complex referrals recently, that’s why we’re promoting the event today. The more we get to know one another, the easier it is for us to make sure people get the right services and help they need”.

Around 27 local agencies attended the pilot event, including Burnley Council, Lancashire Fire & Rescue, Church on the Street, Red Rose Recovery, Burnley Together, National Energy Action, IMO, Acorn Recovery Projects and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees from each service got up to talk about the frontline support they provide to the community and promote how collaboration can help more people in Burnley.

Joanne Hoyle and Hayley Crook from Calico's Tenancy Sustainment Team.

Trudi from Church on the Street (COTS), alongside her colleague Nicola, were the first to get up and share insights into their service. Located on Bethesda Street next to M&S, COTS offer a wide range of support to people struggling with homelessness.

During their presentation, Trudi shared: “We want to work with Calico to help more of our clients off the streets and into homes. We bridge the gap between partners and members of our service”.

Sherif, General Manager at New Neighbours Together, who support refugees and asylum seekers integrate into the community, was next to speak. As well as discussing the charity and the support they provide, Sherif shared his lived experience story and how he too lives in a Calico home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Support isn’t about one person – together, we can make a difference as a group of service. This framework can help us achieve community”.

To learn more about future events and joining the quarterly forum, please contact [email protected]