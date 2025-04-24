Calico Extra Care Housing scheme gets seal of approval ahead of first residents moving in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Customers, members of the local community, Burnley Bondholders and partners have gathered to celebrate the completion of Dovestone Gardens and new bistro Dempsey’s, ahead of residents moving in on Monday.

On Tuesday, customers, their families, and members of the public were invited to look around and take a guided tour of the apartments, community spaces and new Bistro - Dempsey’s.

On Wednesday, Burnley Bondholders kicked off the day with a breakfast networking event, before Calico colleagues, board members and stakeholders were welcomed in for an afternoon visit.

Guests learnt more about the development in a 45-minute presentation, before enjoying a guided tour of the site, which included the show apartment, residents lounge, communal gardens, scooter store, activity room and on-site bistro – Dempsey’s.

Daniella Abokhai, Laura Hodgkinson, Ryan Lockwood, Amber Howorth and Javeria Ali

Anthony Duerden, Chief Executive at The Calico Group, said: “Over the last couple of days we’ve brought our new Dovestone Gardens scheme to life welcoming over 250 members of our Burnley community for a preview.

He continued: “Massive thank you to Ring Stones for the completion of such a high-quality scheme and we’re looking forward to giving the new residents a warm welcome when they move in”.

Dempsey’s will provide a space for residents, members of the public and visitors from Burnley General with an eatery that focuses on healthy meals and bringing the community together.

To give everyone a taste of what will be available when Dempsey’s officially open their doors on Monday 28 April, guests were treated to a selection of food on drinks that will be available on the menu when opening day arrives.

The £20m project is Burnley’s first extra care facility, providing 93 new apartments for residents over 55 with varying levels of care needs.

Located on Briercliffe Road, the facility enables residents to live independently in their own home in a modern, vibrant setting.

Nicola Ciraolo, a member of Burnley Bondholders from Napthens LLP, said: “When I think of the venues that we have visited over the last few years, it makes me super proud to live in such an innovative, ambitious and forward-thinking town with public and private sector pushing the boundaries and working together for the good of the area”.

She continued: “Dovestone Gardens is such an achievement by Calico Homes and Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction providing such an impressive and much needed space”.

Starting in 2022, the project has been funded by Calico Homes and Homes England, with construction completed by Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction.