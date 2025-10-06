Burnley Together and Going Green Team celebrate nature at Towneley Park festival

The Burnley Climate Week 2025 came to a close with vibrant celebration of the outdoors, despite the unpredictable weather.

This year’s Nature Festival at Towneley Park was a celebration of the outdoors, bringing together families, nature lovers, and local community for a day packed with fun, discovery and craft.

With over 30 free activities hosted by local organisations, the festival showcased the many ways people across our borough can connect with nature and enjoy the green spaces around them. From woodland crafts to wildlife walks, there was something for everyone.

Among the highlights was a creative and eco-friendly activity led by the Going Green Team in partnership with Burnley Together.

Mark Ashworth from Ring Stones, Wendy Malone from Calico Homes, and Nicola Larnach from Burnley Together, teamed up to introduce children and adults alike to the joy of making Paper Plate Pumpkins.

Using simple materials like paper plates, glue, and natural treasures: leaves, seeds, and twigs, participants crafted cheerful autumn-themed pumpkin faces, celebrating the season and the beauty of nature.

Mark Ashworth, leader of the Calico's Going Green Team, said: "It’s amazing to see people of all ages getting stuck in and reconnecting with nature.

"These small moments, crafting with leaves, laughing in the rain, are what community and sustainability are all about."

The Nature Festival was a wonderful reminder of the power of community, creativity, and the outdoors.

Burnley Together and the Going Green Team were proud to be part of it, helping to inspire a greener, more connected future for everyone.