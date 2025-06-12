Burnley Sea Cadets launch urgent appeal – and invite local young people to get on board

Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Sea Cadets are calling on the local community for help as they launch a major fundraising appeal to save their much-loved unit building – and they’re also opening their doors to new young recruits.

The Sea Cadets is a uniformed youth organisation offering exciting activities and life-changing opportunities for children and teenagers aged 10 to 18. From sailing and first aid to leadership and teamwork, young people gain confidence, skills, and a strong sense of belonging – all while having great fun.

The building that houses the unit is in desperate need of repair – we need a new roof, windows, and essential equipment to continue providing a safe, welcoming, and inspiring space for our cadets.

“This is more than just a building,” said PO Chris Shaw from the unit, “It’s a space where young people grow, develop, and discover their potential. We urgently need help to restore our unit.”

The Cadets on parade in Burnley for Remembrance Day

The group is hoping to raise enough funds to:

Repair the roof and make the building watertight

Replace broken windows to keep the unit warm and secure

Update essential equipment, from waterproofs to sailing gear

They’re calling on local individuals, businesses and organisations to help however they can – whether through donations, sponsorship of items like windows or kit, or offering materials and labour.

“Every pound makes a difference,” added Chris. “And every bit of support helps us continue changing young lives.”

Some of the cadets supporting VE day celebrations at Rakefoot Methodist Church

The cadets meet every Monday and Friday evening at their unit on Stanley Street, Burnley and are also keen to welcome new members, with spaces available now for young people aged 10–18 across Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale.

Interested families are warmly invited to visit the cadets at Towneley Park to celebrate Armed Forces Day on Sunday 22 July, where they’ll be showcasing what Sea Cadets is all about.

For more information, to donate, or to find out how your child could join, visit the JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/support-the-sea-cadets?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015 or contact Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Sea Cadets at [email protected] .

Let’s come together to support the next generation of sailors, leaders and adventurers!