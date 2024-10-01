Burnley primary school hosts Macmillan Coffee Morning

By Andrea Harvey
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024, 14:19 BST
A primary school in Burnley has recently held a Macmillan Coffee Morning.

St. Philip's C of E Primary School held a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday 27th September.

The children and staff also had a non-uniform day.

We raised an amazing £266.00 and thank all parents and guests for their very generous donations.

