Burnley primary school hosts Macmillan Coffee Morning
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A primary school in Burnley has recently held a Macmillan Coffee Morning.
St. Philip's C of E Primary School held a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday 27th September.
The children and staff also had a non-uniform day.
We raised an amazing £266.00 and thank all parents and guests for their very generous donations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.