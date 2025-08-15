Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Burnley FC in the Community joined forces for vibrant partnership event

Police, the fire service and Burnley FC in the Community teamed up for a vibrant partnership event that brought smiles, sirens, and sport to Burnley Wood in a bid to create trust and build relationships in the community.

Held in collaboration with Burnley Wood Community Centre and St Stephen’s Church, the event saw around 40 children aged 1 to 15 – along with their parents and grandparents – enjoy a day packed with activities during the school holidays.

A lively football match where neighbourhood police and fire crews took on the kids was the highlight as well as children being able to explore a police carrier and van, switching on lights and sirens, and being able to try on riot shields and kit bags for photos with local officers.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service brought along one of their fire engines, letting children climb aboard and cool off with the hoses – a welcome treat in the sweltering heat.

Food and drink were served up by Burnley Wood Community Centre, with extra refreshments from St Stephen’s Church and ice lollies courtesy of Burnley NPT.

This community-focused activity is part of the Safer Streets Summer initiative which brings together police and partner agencies to focus on crime prevention, community engagement, and high-visibility policing where it matters most to help build trust, prevent anti-social behaviour, and create stronger community ties.

Inspector Matt Plummer from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We are thrilled that we have been able to work with partners to provide some fun and engaging events for young people in our area.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and these kinds of activity provide a valuable opportunity for young people to connect with law enforcement in a positive way.

“We’re thrilled to share that Burnley FC in the Community have volunteered to support future events like this as we continue to look at ways to build on what we have achieved here, aiming to reduce future anti-social behaviour and create positive experiences.”

Make sure to sign up to In The Know and keep an eye out for details of the next event. Visit https://www.stayintheknow.co.uk/#SignUp.