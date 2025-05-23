Burnley horse rescue charity fight for foal’s life

With the Horses and Ponies Protection Association’s (HAPPA) intervention an unwanted pony and its newborn foal have been given a lifeline at the Charity’s Shores Hey Farm in Burnley, Lancashire.

HAPPA recently shared a story of sadness, the birth of Wotsit’s foal on 9th May, who has been named Cheeto, was a harrowing story. The HAPPA Heroes (Equine Care Officers) and Aireworth Vets had to give the pair round the clock care to save the newborn foal’s life. Wotsit sadly did not produce milk, including vital colostrum, in the hours after Cheeto’s appearance into the world.

The team hoped that things would improve for the pair, that the mother’s milk would start to be produced, Wotsit was on medication to help with this, and the pair would not need further veterinary intervention.

Unfortunately, this has not been the case. Since Cheeto’s birth this little one has been saved by the HAPPA Heroes and Aireworth Vets on countless occasions. Two hourly bucket feeds of formula milk, vet visits to tube much needed nutrients into Cheeto’s empty stomach, and treatment due to faecal compaction that could have led to life threatening colic. The whole team have battled to save Cheeto’s life.

Sponsor Wotsir and Cheetos Recovery

Sarah Arthur, HAPPA’s Chief Executive Officer, praises the team, “My heart is full of how proud I am of the dedication and compassion shown by the Equine Care Team. It has been a real team effort to pull this little one through such a terrible start. Special thanks to Aireworth Vets who have supported us every step of the way.

Wotsit arrived in HAPPA’s care at just three years old. Too young to be in foal, it is likely that Cheeto arrived early and Wotsit was just not ready. Wotsit was abandoned, in foal, by her cruel owners, the pair now have the best chance of survival. HAPPA will continue to care for horses when they have no-one. To continue this great work, we need your support and continued generosity.”

HAPPA appeals to their supporters, followers and friends to join them in fighting for the life of little Cheeto by sponsoring the pair on their Horse Sponsorship Scheme. By sponsoring this delightful pair’s rehabilitation you will be updated on their progress, be contributing towards their care including veterinary costs and really become part of their progress.

Cheeto continues to recover in the Charity’s care. HAPPA will continue to be a safety net for all horses in need, but to do so the Charity needs your support. If you would like to Sponsor Wotsit and Cheeto’s rehabilitation here’s the link https://www.happa.org.uk/equines/happa-wotsit-happa-cheeto/