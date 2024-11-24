Burnley High School Student is taking the DJ industry by storm as the UK's youngest artist

A Burnley High School pupil is making a name for herself as one of the UK’s youngest multi-genre DJ.

Grace Slater – aka DJ BOO – is 16 and plays a range of genres including bounce, hardstyle and hardcore.

She was taught to DJ by her dad, DJ Spud, who had residencies at various clubs in the early 2000s. She claims her passion for music inspired him to dust off his headphones and come out of retirement.

She said: “My abilities as a young, female artist in a male-dominated industry have helped me grow, taking stereotypes and changing the narrative with each event I have attended.

Grace, age 3, playing with her dad's DJ-ing equipment.

“Myself and my dad, alongside Noizy Entertainments (DJ HRTZ), are hosting our very own event at the Electric Circus in Burnley on November 30 (tomorrow), with a total of seven DJs and two MCs.

"The event is also being live-streamed in aid of MIND Charity.”

Grace said she had been playing solo in the outhouse of her home since she was 10, but her passion began while listening to her dad practice his long-time hobby.

She added: “As I have grown, I have been fortunate enough to have been promoted by family friends such as DJ HRTZ, allowing me to use his professional equipment and my Uncle Carl for designing my logo.

A promo poster of the Obliviate event in Burnley tomorrow night.

“Some of the other work I have done has includes performing at Under 18s events at Revival Bar in Nelson and live streams for Raverlight Streams.

"I also have an upcoming event in Southport on December 21. My SoundCloud page has also seen great success, reaching listeners from across the world.

"I have even become a 'school celebrity' at Burnley High School, with my teachers listening to my SoundCloud setlists at the gym and on the way to work!”