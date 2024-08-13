Burnley girl to take on the three peaks challenge for a good cause
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eight year old Talulah is climbing the national 3 peaks to raise money for Curry on the Street.
Last year she raised over 500 pounds for her school walking the west highland way in Scotland a 96 mile route.
This year she asked if she could look at local charities to raise money for and decided on Curry on the Street.
Her aim is to raise money to supply new tents and sleeping bags and essential winter kit before the cold weather sets in.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.