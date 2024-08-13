Burnley girl to take on the three peaks challenge for a good cause

By Michael Cockerill
Contributor
Published 13th Aug 2024, 12:18 BST
Eight year old Talulah is climbing the national 3 peaks to raise money for Curry on the Street.

Last year she raised over 500 pounds for her school walking the west highland way in Scotland a 96 mile route.

This year she asked if she could look at local charities to raise money for and decided on Curry on the Street.

Her aim is to raise money to supply new tents and sleeping bags and essential winter kit before the cold weather sets in.

Talulah has already climed Snowdon and Scarfell Pike and will complete Ben Nevis on the 19th of August.

