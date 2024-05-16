Burnley father pays sky high tribute to wife Louise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Langho dad-of two Chris Regan has paid the highest possible tribute to his late wife Louise, who lost her life to cancer aged only 41-years-old just over a year ago, by tandem skydiving from the maximum permitted height of 15,000ft to raise more than £4,000 in her name for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Chris was cheered on by their sons Max (14) and Zach (11), both pupils at Billington’s St Augustine’s RC High School, as well as by his parents Jackie and Andy Kay, of Langho, sister Emma Kay and her family, of Longridge, and brother Stuart Regan and his family, of Lower Darwen.

They travelled with him to the Black Knights Skydiving Centre in Cockerham near Lancaster as did good friends Dave Owens and Dave Roscoe, both of the Ribble Valley, and Simon Leyland, of Oswaldtwistle, who also made tandem skydives from the same height to honour Louise and help with fundraising. They too took members of their families with them to add to the support crew on terra firma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris, who is currently taking extended leave from his job as a project manager at Burnley engineering company Pursuit Aerospace to adjust to his new life, said: “I would like to thank everybody who has helped us to fundraise in Louise’s name for their fantastic support. I have even had envelopes through my door with cash donations. It has been incredibly emotional and humbling. We are very grateful.

Chris takes to the sky to make the highest possible tribute to Louise

“I would also like to thank the great turn out that came for the afternoon to make sure we all did the skydive! We had a large group of friends and family supporting us. It was a truly amazing experience. We opted to go to the maximum permitted height on the day, which gave us an extra 25 seconds of free fall.”

Chris, Max, Zach, his parents and Emma had already raised £1,711 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in tribute to Louise by taking part in the charity’s annual 11-mile night-time trek Walk in the Dark a few days earlier.

The walk follows the A6 from Chorley and South Ribble Hospital to the Royal Preston Hospital where Rosemere Cancer Centre is located. The centre is Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre and it was to here that Louise was referred for treatment following a diagnosis of skin cancer on 29th December 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise, the leader of a Lancashire Constabulary safeguarding team, underwent immunotherapy but sadly, passed away just four months later on 25th April 2023.

Chris in free fall

Chris said: “We decided to fundraise for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in celebration of Louise’s life to thank everyone at Rosemere Cancer Centre for all of their efforts as they tried to save her but her cancer was just too aggressive.

“Up until the point it had already spread into her lymph nodes, Louise had had no real symptoms. She was very fit and healthy, running and walking regularly.”

Louise’s family and friends also donated £5,030 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation in her name following her passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals.

Chris (third right), Zach, Max, other skydivers and supporters