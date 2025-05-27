Burnley Development Draws Interest From Lancashire Home Buyers

Barratt Homes’ Brun Lea Heights development in Burnley is attracting attention from property seekers across Lancashire, thanks to its prime location and excellent transport connections.

Now over 80% sold, anyone interested in a new home at the Rossendale Road community is encourage to act quickly to take advantage of the excellent setting the historic town offers.

Nestled in the heart of Pennine Lancashire, Burnley offers a balance of urban convenience and natural beauty. Residents at Brun Lea Heights can enjoy scenic countryside surroundings while benefiting from the town’s vibrant centre and growing amenities.

Burnley is an ideal base for commuters, with easy access to the M65 motorway and direct rail links to Manchester, Preston and Leeds. The town has also undergone significant regeneration, further enhancing its appeal to families, professionals and first-time buyers alike.

There is plenty to enjoy locally, including Towneley Hall Art Gallery and Museum, The Weavers’ Triangle Heritage Centre, and a range of high street shops, restaurants and leisure facilities. For nature lovers, the nearby Forest of Bowland and the Yorkshire Dales provide idyllic settings for walking and cycling.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Our customers love the blend of town and country living that Burnley offers, and Brun Lea Heights is ideally placed to make the most of it.

“Whether buyers are looking to take their first step on the ladder or need more space for a growing family, we have a range of homes to suit. To support our buyers, we offer a range of moving schemes to make owning a home more affordable.”

Across the development, there is a variety of schemes made available by Barratt Homes for potential buyers to consider for a comfortable and affordable move. These initiatives include Deposit Boost, Part Exchange and the Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme.

Brun Lea Heights is located on Rossendale Road in Habergham Eaves and has a collection of three bedroom homes on the market from £249,000.

For more information about the properties and offers available at the development, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.