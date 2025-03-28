Burnley Council shortlisted for national MJ Achievement Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley Council has been shortlisted for Local Authority of the Year at the MJ Achievement Awards 2025 - one of the most respected awards programmes in the local government sector.

Alex Brown, Burnley Council Streetscene Operational Officer, has also been shortlisted in the Rising Star category.

Lukman Patel, Chief Executive of Burnley Council, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for Local Authority of the Year at the MJ Awards. It’s fantastic to see our teams being recognised on a national stage, especially following our recent LGC Awards shortlist. This recognition is a tribute to the dedication, professionalism and passion shown by colleagues right across the council, who work tirelessly to deliver quality services every day for our residents and businesses.”

“I’m also incredibly proud to see Alex Brown shortlisted in the Rising Star category. Her drive, project leadership and commitment to public service are exactly the qualities that make a real difference in local government. She’s a brilliant example of the talent we’re proud to have here at Burnley Council.”

The MJ Awards celebrate outstanding achievement and innovation in local government across the UK. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on 20th June 2025.