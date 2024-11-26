Burnley Council Secures Successful Prosecution Against Non-Compliant Landlord

By Annabel Fowler
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 15:39 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 11:49 BST

Burnley Council has successfully prosecuted a landlord for failing to provide copies of an assured shorthold tenancy agreement when requested, confirming that it was privately rented to a tenant.

The property, located within a Selective Licensing area, required a licence which had not been obtained.

The council said its success in court demonstrated its determination to use all available legislation to improve living conditions within Selective Licensing areas.

The case was heard at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on October 22.

Enforcement ActionEnforcement Action
Despite the defendant’s absence, the court determined that the summons had been properly served and proceeded with the hearing. After thoroughly reviewing the evidence and relevant legislation, the court found the case proven.

The bench ordered the defendant to pay a fine of £220, a £88 victim surcharge and awarded the council full costs totalling £495 – £350 for housing and development costs and £145 for legal expenses.

Councillor Jack Launer, Burnley Council’s executive member for housing, health and culture saidL “Whilst we work hard to strengthen our partnership with good landlords who are committed to improving the standards of housing in our town, this prosecution sends a clear message that non-compliance with housing regulations will not be tolerated.

"Ensuring that private rental properties meet required standards is vital for the safety and well-being of our residents. We will continue to take firm action against those who fail to comply with their legal responsibilities. Our priority is to uphold the quality of housing and protect residents in Burnley."

For more information on housing standards and enforcement within the Burnley area, visit the Burnley Council website https://burnley.gov.uk/housing/

