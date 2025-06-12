Burnley Council Highly Commended in National Council of the Year Awards

By Annabel Fowler
Contributor
Published 12th Jun 2025, 14:02 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 14:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Burnley Council has been highly commended in the Council of the Year category at the 2025 LGC Awards, recognising the council’s dedication to delivering high-quality services and positive change for the local community and businesses.

The judging panel said:

“The council oozed civic pride. Their ambition for the place has shifted the aspiration and narrative of the town. Their knowledge and understanding of their communities was exemplary which has led to really positive outcomes and an impressive story of community cohesion.”

“There is much for the sector to learn from, from their bondholders business partnership to their approach to tackling empty homes.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Burnley Council Highly Commended in National Council of the Year Awardsplaceholder image
Burnley Council Highly Commended in National Council of the Year Awards

Councillor Afrasiab Anwar MBE, Leader of Burnley Council, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to have been highly commended in the Council of the Year category. With more than 400 councils across the country eligible, and Burnley the only district council to receive this recognition, it’s a moment to take pride in everything we’ve achieved so far together.”

“This is a reflection of the dedication shown by our staff, councillors, partners and the wider community, and it’s particularly rewarding to see our shared efforts recognised on a national stage.”

“While it’s great to be acknowledged, our focus remains on continuing to deliver for our residents and businesses to build a brighter future for Burnley and Padiham.”

Sarah Calkin, Editor of LGC said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The LGC Awards celebrate local government at its best. Our winners have gone above and beyond to deliver for the places and people they serve with passion, commitment and creativity at a challenging time for councils.”

“But the LGC Awards are about more than just one night. They are about sharing the secrets of success and amplifying the innovation taking place across the sector.”

Related topics:Burnley CouncilBurnleyPadiham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice