Burnley Council due to launch new Communications Strategy to enhance community engagement

Burnley Borough Council is set to approve a new Communications Strategy for 2024-2026 at the next Executive Committee on the 27th of November 2024.

The strategy focuses on effective internal and external communication to keep residents, partners, and staff well-informed.

This strategy aims to create transparent communication channels that make council services accessible to all and ensure residents feel connected and engaged with local decision-making.

The strategy includes initiatives for internal and external communication. It emphasises the importance of a two-way dialogue with residents, aiming to build stronger relationships and support for community resilience.

Communications Strategy 2024-2026

Councillor Afrasiab Anwar, Leader of the Council stated, “Clear and consistent communication is crucial to building a community where residents understand and can influence the work we do. This strategy will ensure that everyone—from our staff to our residents—feels heard, informed, and empowered to shape Burnley’s future.”

The strategy also includes a detailed action plan to reach diverse audiences through traditional and digital media channels, enhancing community engagement and supporting local leaders who promote civic engagement. The council are committed to making the community feel supported, valued, and involved in local governance.

As part of the ongoing engagement, Burnley Council are currently consulting on the bi-annual resident survey for the Borough. To complete the survey please visit: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Burnleyresidentsurvey24