The accolade was presented at The Carbon Literacy Project Awards Evening and acknowledges Burnley Council’s progress in integrating climate action across its services. Burnley is now one of only two local authorities in the UK to achieve Gold status, following Manchester City Council by just a few hours.

Since 2021, more than 150 staff members have completed Carbon Literacy training, showing the council’s commitment to putting its climate goals into practice across day-to-day work.

Councillor Margaret Lishman, Executive Member for Resources and Performance Management, said:

“Seeing the trophy arrive feels like a genuine moment of pride. It’s not just about the training, it’s about how staff are using what they’ve learned. Whether it’s how we plan buildings, run services or choose suppliers, you can see climate thinking starting to shape how we work.”

The trophy is now on display at Burnley Town Hall, recognising the efforts of staff across the council and marking an ongoing commitment to climate action.

Burnley Council celebrates Gold Carbon Literacy Award with official trophy presentation

