Burnley College Highly Commended in Finals of Prestigious BIBAs Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This accolade highlights Burnley College's exceptional commitment to providing outstanding skills training and development opportunities, cementing its position as a leading educational and training provider.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BIBAs, recognised as Lancashire's premier business awards, brings together the region's most innovative and successful employers to celebrate excellence and achievements across various sectors.

Earlier this year, BIBAs judges toured every competitor on the shortlist and were impressed by the breadth and scale of the facilities on Burnley College’s £115 million campus. Its equipment, which includes 5 Axis CNC Machines, a 3D Printing Laboratory, Automation Suite, Cyber Security Operations Centre, Esports Suites and more, is acquired in extensive consultations with local industry leaders to ensure learners always have the best facilities with which to train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Burrows, Director of Skills and Innovation at Burnley College, expressed his pride at the result:

Neil Burrows, Director of Skills and Innovation at Burnley College celebrates his win at BIBAS 2024

"We were incredibly honoured to be named a finalist for the Skill Provider of the Year award at the BIBAs 2024 – and to be highly commended is a great achievement.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our staff, students and partners who consistently strive for excellence in everything we do.

"At Burnley College, we believe in Building Futures and Changing Lives, ensuring a prosperous future for everyone in Burnley and beyond who wants to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our comprehensive skills programmes are designed to meet the evolving needs of students and employers, ensuring learners are well-prepared to thrive in today's competitive jobs market.

“Our state-of-the-art facilities, industry-expert tutors and strong employer partnerships enable us to deliver cutting-edge training that equips learners with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.”

This year Burnley College was once again officially rated the Number 1 College in England in the Government’s National Achievement Rate Tables for learners aged 16-18, a position it has occupied since 2018.

From school leavers to adult learners and beyond, Burnley College believes in giving everyone the opportunity to succeed. Learn more about the Number 1 College in England at burnley.ac.uk