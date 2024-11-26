Burnley College gears up for National T Levels Week: A showcase of excellence

Burnley College Sixth Form Centre is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming T Levels Week, taking place nationally from December 2 -6.

This week-long event is designed to inspire learners and highlight the diverse range of T Level subjects available, showcasing the success and impact of these innovative qualifications.

Year 10 students for schools throughout the region have been invited to take part in an immersive experience of the world of T Levels at Burnley College. Subject-specific taster sessions are designed to offer students a glimpse into the extensive opportunities they provide.

With a curriculum developed alongside industry experts and at least 315 hours of real-world work placement, T Levels at Burnley College combine rigorous academic learning with invaluable industry skills.

As part of the week’s activities, students and employers will engage in dynamic round table discussions and Q&A sessions. These interactions will provide insights into the skills sought by employers and give students a comprehensive understanding of what T Levels entail.

Networking opportunities will further enrich the students' experience, allowing them to connect with industry leaders and peers.

T Levels at Burnley College offer:

Industry-Relevant Curriculum: Developed in collaboration with leading businesses to ensure students gain the skills needed for tomorrow's workforceReal-World Experience: Mandatory industry placements offer practical experience, bridging the gap between classroom learning and professional practicePathways to Success: T Levels open doors to higher education, apprenticeships and direct entry into skilled employment.Burnley College has been pioneering T Levels as a pathway with subject choices in Health, Early Years Education, Engineering, Construction, Cyber Security, Marketing and Accountancy. Three of its Tutors have been selected to become National T Level Ambassadors.

In 2024, students achieved a 100% T Level pass rate in Health, Healthcare Science, Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction.

For more information on T Levels at Burnley College, visit Burnley College T Levels.