Burnley College celebrates creating a greener future
Burnley College is dedicated to creating a more sustainable future, a passion shared by Students and Staff alike.
We’ve been working with leading sustainability champions RecycleIT, based here in Burnley, to reduce our carbon footprint by recycling our old computers and buying refurbished lap-tops where appropriate.
James Stott, Network Services and Cyber Security Manager at Burnley College, says: “We’re proud to have been able to make a real difference in College life and to the world beyond. Creating a more sustainable way of working is really important to both Staff and Students, so to see the figures add up like this is fantastic.
“We’ve planted a mini forest! I can’t wait to see that expand even further as we continue to improve. I want to thank RecycleIT for making the process so simple for us.”
Burnley College’s green achievements
Refurbished Laptops Purchased – 692
Trees Planted – 69
Carbon Captured – 4,312,500gms
Air Quality Improved – 1,104gms
Habitat Improved – 2,484 square meters
Recycled IT – 9.3 Tonnes
Trees Planted – 9
Carbon Captured – 562,500gms
Air Quality Improved – 144gms