Burnley College celebrates creating a greener future

Burnley College’s IT team celebrate sustainability success – By recycling, refurbishing and reusing tech, Burnley College has planted the equivalent of a small forest.

Burnley College is dedicated to creating a more sustainable future, a passion shared by Students and Staff alike.

We’ve been working with leading sustainability champions RecycleIT, based here in Burnley, to reduce our carbon footprint by recycling our old computers and buying refurbished lap-tops where appropriate.

James Stott, Network Services and Cyber Security Manager at Burnley College, says: “We’re proud to have been able to make a real difference in College life and to the world beyond. Creating a more sustainable way of working is really important to both Staff and Students, so to see the figures add up like this is fantastic.

The IT Division at Burnley College

“We’ve planted a mini forest! I can’t wait to see that expand even further as we continue to improve. I want to thank RecycleIT for making the process so simple for us.”

Burnley College’s green achievements

Refurbished Laptops Purchased – 692

Trees Planted – 69

Carbon Captured – 4,312,500gms

Air Quality Improved – 1,104gms

Habitat Improved – 2,484 square meters

Recycled IT – 9.3 Tonnes

Trees Planted – 9

Carbon Captured – 562,500gms

Air Quality Improved – 144gms