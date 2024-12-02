Burnley care home welcomes Mayor to Christmas Fayre
Residents and staff at Dove Court Care Home, which provides residential, nursing and dementia care, were delighted to welcome the public into the care home to enjoy a range of fun activities, stalls and competitions. Light refreshments were also provided, including a variety of snacks.
Dove Court’s guest of honour at the event was the Mayor of Burnley, Councillor Shah Hussain, who stopped by for a quick tour of the home and chatted with some of the residents.
Stephanie Tillotson, Wellbeing Coordinator at Dove Court Care Home, said:
“It was a wonderful fayre, and it was lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves. Thank you to all the stallholders and everyone involved!”
Dove Court’s Home Manager, Catherine Brierley, commented:
“What a fantastic occasion! The turn-out from the local community was fantastic, and we were delighted to be visited by the Mayor of Burnley, Councillor Shah Hussain.
“We’ve been particularly grateful for the support from local businesses, who helped to advertise the event and donated items for the stalls and raffle.
“These included Burnley Leisure Centre, The Swan and Goose, Summer Palace, Jenny Noble for her hair voucher, New Waggoners, Farmhouse Biscuits, Gala Bingo, Sweet City, Mojitos, Pendle Mill, Ragnar's Relics and Floki’s Pyrography.”