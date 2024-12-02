Burnley care home welcomes Mayor to Christmas Fayre

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:58 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 12:40 BST

HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home in Burnley, Lancashire, held its annual Christmas Fayre on Saturday 28th November and were delighted to welcome in their local community.

Residents and staff at Dove Court Care Home, which provides residential, nursing and dementia care, were delighted to welcome the public into the care home to enjoy a range of fun activities, stalls and competitions. Light refreshments were also provided, including a variety of snacks.

Dove Court’s guest of honour at the event was the Mayor of Burnley, Councillor Shah Hussain, who stopped by for a quick tour of the home and chatted with some of the residents.

Stephanie Tillotson, Wellbeing Coordinator at Dove Court Care Home, said:

Dove Court Care Home - Nicola Martin and Margaret RichardsonDove Court Care Home - Nicola Martin and Margaret Richardson
“It was a wonderful fayre, and it was lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves. Thank you to all the stallholders and everyone involved!”

Dove Court’s Home Manager, Catherine Brierley, commented:

“What a fantastic occasion! The turn-out from the local community was fantastic, and we were delighted to be visited by the Mayor of Burnley, Councillor Shah Hussain.

“We’ve been particularly grateful for the support from local businesses, who helped to advertise the event and donated items for the stalls and raffle.

Dove Court Care Home - Janice Firminger, Mayor Shah Hussain and Stephanie TillotsonDove Court Care Home - Janice Firminger, Mayor Shah Hussain and Stephanie Tillotson
“These included Burnley Leisure Centre, The Swan and Goose, Summer Palace, Jenny Noble for her hair voucher, New Waggoners, Farmhouse Biscuits, Gala Bingo, Sweet City, Mojitos, Pendle Mill, Ragnar's Relics and Floki’s Pyrography.”

