Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents at HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home in Burnley, Lancashire, have been embracing October by marking Black History Month with arts and crafts, singing, music folklore and learning lots of history in the process too.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Kaila who is a World Salsa Champion from Salsa Northwest, who are a group of individuals who love dancing and engaging with the community to bring Salsa events and African drumming experiences to others, recently visited Dove Court.

Phil taught everyone at Dove Court about the language of drum playing through using different techniques. Phil spoke about the history of African drumming and had many stories about African Folklore to share with residents and staff, much to everyone’s fascination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maria O’Sullivan, also from Salsa Northwest, taught residents’ different cultural dances too. Everyone had such a wonderful time, and Dove Court plan to invite the group back again soon.

Residents and staff at Dove Court Care Home

Marylin Sutcliffe, a resident who lives at Dove Court Care Home, said:

“I have thoroughly enjoyed myself at the African drum event and would love to see this again.”

Fellow resident Gloria Greenwood commented:

“I had a brilliant time and absolutely loved it!”

The celebrations didn’t stop there, with residents and colleagues taking part in a themed singalong and an arts and crafts session inspired by the late African American artist, Alma Thomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The catering team at the residential, nursing and dementia care home have been getting creative and making themed dishes each week throughout the month from Jamaica, Africa and South America to tickle everyone’s tastebuds.

Stephanie Tillotson, Wellbeing Coordinator at Dove Court Care Home, remarked:

“It has been a great event, especially the African drum history and learning to play.

“Thank you so much to Phil Kaila and Maria O'Sullivan for such an educational and fun event.

“Everyone loved it.”

Cat Brierley, Home Manager at Dove Court Care Home, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thoroughly enjoyed the African drum event that was both educational and entertaining. It was wonderful to be involved in something so enriched in culture.”

Black History Month celebrations will continue throughout October at Dove Court and HC-One care homes across the UK.