Burnley care home celebrates World Kindness Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

World Kindness Day, which took place on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, is an annual awareness day and encourages people and organisations to practise kindness in their daily lives and make a positive impact on the world

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and members of staff at HC-One’s Dove Court care home, in Burnley, Lancashire have celebrated World Kindness Day with each other by calling out kindness along with certificates and gifts.

World Kindness Day, which took place on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, is an annual awareness day and encourages people and organisations to practise kindness in their daily lives and make a positive impact on the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the residential, nursing and dementia care home, Wellbeing Coordinators Stephanie Tillotson, Janice Firminger, Nicola Martin and Lauren Kelly arranged a celebration to mark the day.

HC-One's Dove Court residents Margaret Richardson and Maria Garcia

People were individually nominated for their kindness, care and empathy shown to others, by other members of the team and fellow residents.

Once tallied, those with nominations were presented with a certificate, and a small gift to say ‘thank you’ for all that they do. The choice of gift was between chocolates, or a small selection of luxury toiletries.

Margaret Richardson, who lives at HC-One’s Dove Court care home, commented:

“I was very surprised and pleased to receive a nomination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie Tillotson and Lauren Kelly, Wellbeing Coordinators at HC-One’s Dove Court care home, added:

“It has been a lovely event, and a great way to show appreciation for others. It has had such an impact on the residents and has made some of them quite overcome with emotion, to know that they are thought of, and noticed by those around them.”