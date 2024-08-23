Burnley care home celebrates therapy dog that brings joy to residents on International Dog Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The HC-One care home is honouring Boris, a therapy dog, who frequently visits the home. Dog Boris has been travelling weekly to meet residents at HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home, which provides residential, nursing and dementia care.
Dove Court honoured the special dog that always helps put a smile on residents’ faces by showing their appreciation for Boris, who makes an immense difference when visiting residents and colleagues.
Resident Steven Molloy, who is registered blind, looks forward to his weekly visits from Boris and says they always brighten up this day. Another resident living at Dove Court, Rita Summerscales enjoys taking Boris on walks, and says his visits remind her of when she used to have a dog called Sophie, who was a Lhasa Apso breed.
Resident Susan Gulaiczuk says she loves seeing animals and loves seeing Boris and receiving cuddles from him. Resident Gordon Cligram also likes to give Boris a treat when he comes to see him.
International Dog Day was created in 2004 by pet lifestyle expert and author Colleen Paige, to bring awareness to the condition of animals as well as to encourage adoption.
The awareness day also highlights the importance of helping people take better care of their pets and make more responsible choices when it comes to getting or looking after a dog.
Having a pet dog in a care home can offer many benefits to residents, including enhancing therapeutic care and providing companionship. Residents can also improve their wellbeing by engaging with dogs and they can help facilitate better social interaction.
Audrey Drinkwater, a resident living at Dove Court Care Home, said:
“I just love him; he is such a good boy!”
Wellbeing Coordinator at Dove Court Care Home, Nicola Martin, who helps arrange the visits, commented:
“Our residents look forward to their weekly visits from our therapy dog Boris and can’t wait to give him extra cuddles and stroke him.”
Stephanie Tillotson, Wellbeing Coordinator at Dove Court Care Home, stated:
“It’s lovely to see the residents faces light up when they see Boris, he is such a friendly lovable dog who loves to come in and see our residents.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.