Burnley Borough Council welcomes praiseworthy Corporate Peer Challenge report and key recommendations

Burnley Borough Council has received the final report from the Local Government Association (LGA) following a Corporate Peer Challenge—a sector-led improvement tool aimed at strengthening performance and accountability within local councils.

The comprehensive review highlights the council’s many strengths, including a clear vision, effective leadership, and a dedicated workforce. The Peer Team praised the council for its “One Team Burnley” ethos, strong civic pride, and innovative approaches to supporting both economic growth and community health and wellbeing. They also commended the council’s collaborative approach with partners, which has been crucial in delivering its priorities and shared vision.

The LGA report praises Burnley’s proactive economic regeneration, highlighting investments in Charter Walk shopping center and Pioneer Place, which have revitalised the town center and boosted local growth. Recognised nationally for promoting community cohesion, the council works with groups like Building Bridges and New Neighbours Together. Burnley’s partnerships with the University of Central Lancashire and Burnley College emphasise its status as a "University Town," raising aspirations and economic opportunities. Additionally, the Burnley Bondholders network has strengthened the borough's reputation as a hub for business and investment. The LGA also commends Burnley’s sound financial management and best-practice workforce development, which support continued investment in essential services and community well-being.

Key Recommendations

The report outlines key recommendations aimed at building on Burnley’s successes, beginning with the prioritisation of a refreshed, overarching communications strategy.

The council is also committed to continuing its positive and constructive contributions to the Devolution agenda, ensuring that these efforts will serve Burnley’s best interests. Alongside this, the council remains committed in its focus on addressing the root causes of deprivation and inequality within the community, working collaboratively with local, regional, and national partners.

In strengthening its governance, the council aims to extend the role of the scrutiny committee to encompass the valuable contributions of its partners as well reviewing its asset management strategy.

Councillor Anwar, Leader of the Council, said "This report is a testament to our collective efforts and our shared vision for Burnley. The recommendations give us valuable insights to build upon, and we remain dedicated to delivering high-quality services for our residents and businesses, ensuring Burnley continues to be recognised as a place of opportunity." Lukman Patel, Chief Executive of Burnley Borough Council, expressed pride in the report’s findings. "The final report confirms the commitment and dedication of our staff, community leaders, members, businesses, and partners to make Burnley a thriving borough. Many of the recommendations are aligned with our ongoing efforts, and we are already moving forward with initiatives that will further strengthen our organisation and benefit the community."

The full report is now available on the council’s website, providing transparency and insight into Burnley’s successes and areas of focus for the future.

For more information, please visit https://burnley.gov.uk/council-democracy/finance-performance/peer-challenge/