Burnley Artisan Market is back with the biggest line up of 2024

We are thrilled to announce the return of the Burnley Artisan Market this coming Saturday October 5th, a firm favourite in locals diaries and for visitors from further afield too. Cozy season is here!... Expect winter warmers, Autumnal treats and not too many tricks…. We have well and truly pulled out all the stops for you this month as we see our BIGGEST line up of 2024 so far with a whopping 80 Artisan stalls.

As well as the carefully selected artisan stalls visitors can expect live music by Olly Flavell, FREE craft activities for little ones, a sand art workshop and Glitter and face art...

The Burnley Artisan Market has for the past 3 years showcased Lancashire’s rich tapestry of artisans and creators and serves as a catalyst for driving footfall into Burnley’s established shops, cafes and restaurants.

Tricky Dickies Award Winning Reyt good Sticky Toffee Pudding!

Lisa Cowley, Director of Independent Street says ‘We are delighted be back in Brilliant Burnley this Saturday. We absolutely love coming to Burnley, the support we have from visitors monthly, come rain or shine, is over whelming. Events like this are a great way to bring the community together whilst also showcasing the fabulous independent artisans, musicians and community groups in the local area. We look forward to welcoming you all and in turn boosting local economy’

Delivered as a collaboration between The Burnley Bid, Burnley Council and Independent Street. The Burnley Artisan Market is designed to celebrate the town’s small business scene.

Independent Street, known for its successful events in the North champions local independent businesses and produce, providing a platform for small businesses to showcase their offerings to the local community.

This fabulous event, now well into its 3rd year is once again set to showcase Lancashire’s rich tapestry of artisans and creators and also serve as a catalyst for driving footfall into Burnley’s established shops, cafes, restaurants and the indoor market hall.

Sand Art Activities for little market goers! as well as FREE Kids craft and Glitter face art

Visitors won’t go hungry! Expect food traders a plenty featuring an eclectic mix of cuisines, including local honey, handmade fudge, epic pies, sausage rolls, award winning cakes, door wedge sized toasties, spicy chilli sauces, samosas and onion bhajis the size of cannon balls, olives, mezze, turkish delights and handmade baklava. There will be locally baked breads, chutneys and sauces made from old family recipes, tasty tipples, coffee to blow away the cobwebs, taste tingling cheeses and much more!…

We are delighted to welcome for the first time The Artisan Bakers who currently have permanent residence in Burnley Indoor Market.

If Arts and Craft floats your boat, we will have a whole host of local artisan stalls selling unique artwork, quirky gifts, hand poured candles, ethical taxidermy, macramé, handmade jewellery, textiles. Gifts and handmade crafts.

The Burnley Artisan Market will be dropping anchor on St James Street and also under Charter Walk.

Farrahs Asian Treats will be in attendance with super sized onion bhajis

The event starts from 10am and runs until 4pm on Saturday October 5th and the 1st Saturday monthly.

Join us for a full day packed full of artisan shopping, live music, and many craft activities for little ones some of which are free.