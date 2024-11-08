Building Bridges in Burnley awarded the esteemed Barbara and Isaac Award

Building Bridges in Burnley has been awarded the esteemed Barbara and Isaac Award, recognising its exceptional contributions to fostering community cohesion across the town.

Through collaboration with the public, voluntary and faith sectors, the organisation has led significant initiatives aimed at promoting unity and understanding among the diverse communities in the area.

Established in 2001 in response to the Disturbances, Building Bridges in Burnley (BBB) has played a pivotal role in combatting racism and enhancing tolerance among various cultural and religious groups.

The organisation has been instrumental in challenging discrimination, religious intolerance, and hatred while successfully facilitating dialogue and understanding between different faiths, cultures, and nationalities.

Mozaquir Ali, former Burnley councillor, founding member, and current vice president of Building Bridges in Burnley, expressed his gratitude for the award, stating: “We are absolutely delighted to have received this recognition for our work in promoting community cohesion in Burnley. It’s uplifting and encouraging to be acknowledged for the vital contributions we have made to building bridges across diverse communities.”

BBB's commitment to community engagement is demonstrated through its tireless efforts in organizing events and activities that bring together individuals from all walks of life. These initiatives not only foster unity but also celebrate the rich diversity that characterises Burnley.

In addition to its community-focused efforts, Building Bridges in Burnley proudly became an official partner of Burnley Football Club last year, further emphasising its commitment to promoting diversity and equality within the region.

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, the chairman of Building Bridges in Burnley, added: “This award highlights the importance of our commitment to equality and diversity in Burnley and underscores our diligence in ensuring that this vital work continues.”

The newly appointed Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev. Dr Joe Kennedy, who has taken on the role of president of the inter-faith organisation, also remarked: “This award serves as well-deserved recognition of the important work that Building Bridges in Burnley undertakes and the unwavering commitment it has to the communities it represents. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the organisation and all its dedicated volunteers.”

The group recently held a Gather Together event, jointly organised with the Burnley Family Hub and the Gather Movement, at the Faith Centre, Burnley Campus, Barden Lane.