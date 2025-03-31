Bishop calls people of parishes and schools in Lancashire to pray for South Sudan

By Ronnie Semley
Contributor
Published 31st Mar 2025, 18:13 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 10:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Rt Rev. Philip North, the Bishop of Blackburn, has called the whole of Lancashire to pray for the country of South Sudan following fresh political and social unrest in the country.

He does so in a new video available here ( https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1BX1Txsdhs/) on our Diocesan socials channels including X/Twitter.

Blackburn Diocese (The Church of England in Lancashire) is linked with the Diocese of Liwolo in the country, which is led by Bishop Joseph Aba.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bishop Joseph visited Lancashire two years ago this month to build stronger relations and to share more about the challenges they faced in the aftermath of a devastating civil war between 2013 and 2018. That war cost 400,000 lives and forced the people of the Diocese of Liwolo into exile.

Bishop Joseph Aba pictured with Bishop Philip during his 2023 visit to LancashireBishop Joseph Aba pictured with Bishop Philip during his 2023 visit to Lancashire
Bishop Joseph Aba pictured with Bishop Philip during his 2023 visit to Lancashire

In a message to Bishop Philip at the weekend about the new political unrest, Bishop Joseph said: "Religious leaders (like myself) are not going anywhere until peace and stability prevails. If we die, we die as martyrs for Christ and for the cost of peace for our nation.

"By God's grace if we live, we live for Christ and for the making of a better nation. We are called into leadership for such a time as this."

Reacting immediately on our social media channels, Bishop Philip said: "I am inviting parishes and schools across Lancashire to pray urgently for South Sudan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"When Bishop Joseph visited our County in 2023 he inspired us with his profound sense of the Gospel and his passionate desire to rebuild his country spiritually and materially.

"His Diocese's return from neighbouring Uganda was just beginning and this sudden risk of new armed conflict is a new threat to peace.

"So my appeal is that, in our churches and our schools, please pray for the people of South Sudan; for a lasting peace; for protection for Bishop Joseph and other Christian leaders and for the people and the parishes of the Diocese of Liwolo."

Related topics:LancashireBlackburn
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice