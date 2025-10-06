Bike donations needed for local community project

Active Cycles sells children's bikes for just £25, or £15 if you trade-in, as well as adult's bikes for just £50

Active Cycles, a community-driven bike shop based in the Arndale Centre, Accrington, is currently seeking donations of adult bikes to support the health and wellbeing of local residents.

Since 2021, Active Cycles has been transforming disused bicycles into safe, affordable transport for people across the community. The initiative promotes sustainable travel while reducing waste by giving unwanted bikes a new lease of life.

The shop is powered by a dedicated team of volunteers who restore bikes donated by members of the public and diverted from landfill. Each bike is carefully refurbished to roadworthy condition before being sold at low cost or donated to community projects and individuals in need.

Following a busy summer, Active Cycles is appealing for bike donations, with adult bikes particularly low in stock. To help meet growing demand, the organisation will be holding a bike collection day on Wednesday 22nd October.

Michelle Grimes, Shop Manager at Active Cycles said, “We’ve seen incredible support from the community over the past few years, and we simply couldn’t achieve our mission without those generous donations.

“This past summer has been our busiest yet, with a record number of bikes rehomed through Active Cycles. As we head towards the Christmas period, that demand is only set to grow. We’re encouraging everyone to have a bit of a clear-out before the festive season - we’ll collect your unwanted bikes and give them a new lease of life for someone else to enjoy this winter.

“Every donation helps us provide affordable, sustainable transport to those who need it most, while keeping perfectly good bikes out of landfill. Together, we can keep the wheels turning.”

Members of the public who have a bike to donate can fill out a short form online, and the team at Active Cycles will get in touch to arrange a collection timeslot, or alternatively they can bring their donations to the shop in-person on Tuesdays or Thursdays, 10:30AM – 3:30PM.