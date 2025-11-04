Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club in Burnley to host its first ever bonfire and firework display
Club stewardess Louisa Malatesta has put her heart and soul into organising the event at Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club.
Kicking off at 5pm at the club in Holden Road, the event runs until 11pm and includes a giant bonfire, that will be lit at 7pm, with a spectacular firework display at 8pm. There will be fairground rides, food vendors, three bars, a live DJ and a variety of stalls selling alsorts of items including sweets, candyfloss, popcorn, flashing toys and much more.
A team of 40 staff are on hand for the night along with professional door staff also. Paying tribute to her staff and volunteers Louisa said: “They are amazing, I couldn’t do any of it without them.” Louisa has also thanked a number of sponsors who have got on board with the bonfire night event.