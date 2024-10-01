Barnoldswick engineering company receives The King’s Award for International Trade 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barnoldswick engineering company, Raptor Titanium Ltd, has been awarded The King's Award for International Trade and was presented with the award by His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker JP. Raptor Titanium Ltd manufactures competition motorcross footpegs that are the choice of several current world champions and numerous professional competitors worldwide.

Raptor Titanium Ltd manufactures competition motorcross footpegs that are the choice of several current world champions and numerous professional competitors worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker JP, accompanied by Deputy Lieutenants Mr Robert Parker DL and The Hon Ralph Assheton TD DL, presented the award to Mr Jack Ingham, Founder and Co-Director of Raptor Titanium Ltd, and Mr Barrie Jackson, Director, at the business premises on Crownest Industrial Estate.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle, Councillor Mohammad Aslam and Mrs Shamim Akhtar Aslam, were among the distinguished guests at a special presentation.

Presentation

The Mayor said: “This is a fantastic achievement for such a small company in Barnoldswick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is their unwavering commitment to engineering excellence, leveraging aerospace-grade materials and advanced technical expertise, coupled with a culture of continuous improvement, that enables them to deliver a world-class product.

“And it is this product that has earned them growing global recognition in the motocross competition arena – and ultimately this prestigious King’s Award.”

Jack Ingham founded Raptor Titanium in 2011 after retiring from Rolls Royce Aerospace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor and Lord-Lieutanant

His idea of welding superior footpegs from titanium led to the creation of FDP (Factory Developed Parts), then Raptor Racing, and finally Raptor Titanium Ltd.

Barrie Jackson joined the company in 2019 as equal partners with Jack as Technical Director, having worked with Jack since 2001, supplying titanium laser-cut parts for Jack’s footpegs.

Over the years, Barrie invested in Raptor and, in 2022, rose to managing director taking over the full-time running of the company, bringing his aerospace and management expertise to the table. allowing Jack to focus fully on research and development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, Raptor Titanium Ltd is renowned for its bespoke offsets tailored to riders’ needs. Their footpegs are the benchmark in the industry, used by many world championship riders.

Despite its growth, Raptor Titanium Ltd remains rooted in its original industrial estate in Barnoldswick, now occupying three units. At 77, Jack continues to innovate alongside a dedicated team of skilled individuals, striving for engineering excellence.