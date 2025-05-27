Bands, Beers & Where's Paul - Property Shop Delivers 4,000 Pint Pots and One Mystery This Bank Holiday
To celebrate the fact that Property Shop have a branch at 16 Church Street, Barnoldswick, they generously donated 4,000 plastic branded pint and half pint pots. They also created a very well received "Find Paul" campaign, after the very recognisable Paul Sutton, Valuations Manager.
The pint pots featured a quirky illustration of Paul, and team members were drafted in to carry a placard of him. The message for visitors was that if you find Paul, tap him on the shoulder and he'll buy you a pint!
Steven Chippendale, Managing Director of Property Shop, said: "What a great weekend we had at Bands on the Square, we had loads of our team members out and really enjoyed getting involved.
"The music was superb and the crowd was so friendly. We really enjoyed giving out beer, and getting people involved in finding Paul!"
A spokesperson from Barnoldswick Town Council said: "Many thanks go to Property Shop for providing the pint pots, their support really makes a difference in helping keep our brilliant festival running!"
You can see a video from the event on the Property Shop social media channels.
Property Shop are the local property experts, with branches in Barnoldswick and Accrington. Independent and family owned with a team of 30, they run a sales and lettings agency giving them breadth and depth in the local property market. You can see more on propertyshopltd.com, check what houses are available and book in for a free valuation.