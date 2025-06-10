Autumn start date for work on new 18-hole Jurassic adventure golf course at Prairie Sports Village

By Nigel Wareing
Contributor
Published 10th Jun 2025, 12:40 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 13:32 BST

Work will begin this autumn on the Jurassic Village adventure golf course at Prairie Sports Village after councillors gave the plan their unanimous approval.

The 18-hole adventure course will have a ‘Jurassic/dinosaur’ theme and will feature model dinosaurs, some as tall as 4m, a volcano, sculptures, a water feature, and an artificial rockwork entrance. It will replace an existing 9-hole mini golf course and short game area.

The attraction is being developed by Burnley Leisure & Culture (BLC), the borough’s not-for-profit public sector leisure operator, and is expected to open to the public in early Spring 2026.

Wes Kellow, BLC’s Leisure Commercial & Development Manager, says: “Adventure golf courses are well-established attractions throughout the UK, often attached to driving ranges, or other golf centres, which makes our Jurassic course a perfect fit with the established Toptracer Range we already have at Prairie.

How the adventure is likely to look.

“Our plan is diversifying what’s already there and building on the Prairie’s reputation for attracting children to the sport from an early age.

“Courses of this kind are built to a theme, and we know the timeless nature of dinosaurs, and the Jurassic landscape, will capture the imagination of all ages.”

Members of Burnley Council’s Development Control Committee voted unanimously to approve the plan at its latest meeting, when Whittlefield with Ightenhill Conservative Cllr Mike Steel said he and his son had often played the existing courses.

He added: “The sports village is an incredibly valuable facility. Now Burnley will get its own Jurassic Park 18-hole golf course, it will be something to get young people off their phones and video games.”

More details on this exciting development will be announced in late 2025 or for further information contact [email protected]

