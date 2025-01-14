Archdeacon of Blackburn, The Venerable Mark Ireland, to retire in April

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Venerable Mark Ireland, the current Archdeacon of Blackburn, has announced he will be retiring in April. Mark has held the position since February 2016, having initially been announced as taking up the role in November of 2015.

As Archdeacon of Blackburn for the past nine years, a role which looks after parishes across the southern half of Lancashire including Burnley, he has had special responsibility for the strategic delivery of the ‘Making Disciples’ arm of the Diocesan Vision 2026: Healthy Churches Transforming Communities.

He has also cared for, and worked closely with, churches from the Deaneries of Accrington, Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Chorley, Leyland, Pendle and Whalley as one of two Archdeacons in the Diocese; the other being the Archdeacon of Lancaster, currently The Venerable David Picken.

Buckinghamshire-born Mark, 64, was ordained in Blackburn Cathedral 40 years ago, and is a parish priest at heart. He served in parishes in Blackburn, Lancaster and Accrington, before moving to Lichfield Diocese as Diocesan Missioner and then a Vicar in Telford.

Archdeacon Mark and Gill Ireland

He is co-author of a number of books on mission, spirituality and evangelism including, most recently, a booklet on the opportunities and risks of living in a digital world: ‘Surveillance Capitalism and the Loving Gaze of God’ (Grove Books, 2022).

Mark is also an active member of General Synod, and has previously served as an elected member of Archbishops’ Council.

The announcement he will be retiring was made to the Diocese in a message to parishes from the Diocesan Bishop, Rt Rev Philip North, Bishop of Blackburn.

Bishop Philip said: “Mark’s ministry as Archdeacon of Blackburn has been outstanding. He has played a key role in our strategy to renew parish life and maintain clergy numbers and has combined an attention to detail with a clear focus on the mission of the Church and the proclamation of the Gospel.

The Venerable Mark Ireland, Archdeacon of Blackburn

“He has also overseen our work in making disciples, a source of such rich creativity in recent years with the launch of our Diocesan Fruitful app; our Lent and Advent devotional booklet twice a year and our work to create joyful, generous stewards. He has also given huge support to the ministry of Whalley Abbey.

“I also give thanks for the wonderful support given to Mark by his wife Gill and particularly for her sterling work as President of the Blackburn Diocese Mother’s Union these past few years. We will miss them both dearly.

“A Farewell Service in which to give thanks to God for Mark’s ministry is being planned for 4pm on Sunday April 6 in Blackburn Cathedral at which Mark will preach.

“In the meantime, please keep them in your prayers as Mark commences his final few months of public ministry. Pray also for whomever God is calling in due course to succeed him as Archdeacon of Blackburn.”

Archdeacon Mark said: “It has been a tremendous privilege to serve God in Blackburn Diocese over the past 40 years and to have worked with five Diocesan bishops during that time. When I was a vicar I was always glad to know that there was an Archdeacon to call on when I got into a scrape, as you do sometimes when you are trying risky things for God!

“Now as Archdeacon it has been a real privilege to take a turn in supporting local clergy and parishes in the work of growing new and deeper disciples for Jesus Christ. I firmly believe, with St Paul, that the local church is the hope of the world, and I rejoice to serve a Diocese with so many healthy churches transforming their communities.”

Archdeacon Mark will preach for the last time in the Diocese at a special Farewell Service at Blackburn Cathedral on Sunday, April 6 at 4pm. Everyone is welcome. Mark and his wife Gill will retire to Hellifield in Yorkshire.