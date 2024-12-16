Amazing Accrington Bring In Almost £400,000 In Funding And Grants Into Hyndburn Plus Another £1.6m In Bid Proposals Being Prepared

Amazing Accrington, the business leaders group with representatives from right across Hyndburn promoting education and business, were successfully awarded a grant from the Rank Foundation.

This grant allowed them to focus on bid writing for community groups engaged by Amazing Accrington, which has enabled community groups and organisations across Hyndburn to benefit from almost £400,000 of funding over the last year.

Projects that have benefited from grant funding include Clayton Boxing Club, who were awarded £10,000 of Police and Crime Commissioner funding for an anti-social behaviour project and Hyndburn Green Spaces Forum, who were awarded a total of over £80,000 in principle to help them in their work to protect and develop Hyndburn's green spaces and parks, from partners including Lancashire County Council's Lancashire Environment Fund and the Prospect Windfall Fund.

Other local groups benefitting include Rishton Cricket Club, awarded £1500 from Hyndburn Borough Council's Community Chest Grant to help them level their pavilion, and Jeffrey's Battle with Batten's receiving £5,000 from the Mayor's Charitable Fund to help with additional needs. Maundy Relief also received £10,000 from the Police and Crime Commissioner to fund a series of anger management sessions.

Murray Dawson, Chair of Amazing Accrington, is delighted with the results. He commented, "We've been talking to David Sanderson of the Rank Foundation for a while, and he is a Hyndburn resident. We were really pleased that he was able to fund us for three years, in writing bids so that we could help groups who don't have the time and resource to apply for grants that are already out there.

"All of the money raised has gone back into helping the borough, and we've been able to secure money for really worthwhile projects - which will help make a difference for our residents.

"Nearly £400,000 in just over the first year and we are continuing for at least two more years, that is an incredible result and we hope it will really make a big difference locally in the betterment of the borough - which is what Amazing Accrington is all about."

The Rank Foundation was established by the flour miller and film maker Arthur Rank. The Foundation is built on his enterprising spirit, with a strong commitment to community development, driven by strong Christian values. They work across the UK to encourage leaders, develop entrepreneurial mindsets and form strong networks to tackle society's challenges.

