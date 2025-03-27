Aldi calls on customers in Lancashire to nominate their mums to win flowers every month for a year

This Mother’s Day (Sunday 30th March), Aldi is calling on customers in Lancashire to celebrate their mum or motherly figure with a year’s supply of flowers. In partnership with JZ Flowers, a family-run British business based in Newport, and one of Aldi’s longest-standing partners since 1990, the winner will receive a seasonal bouquet of flowers every month for a year.

To enter, simply share a short reason why your mum or motherly figure deserves to win and include the name of your nearest Aldi store to [email protected].

The competition runs from Monday 24th March to Wednesday 23rd April. For full terms and conditions, visit here.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi, said: "We know how important it is to cherish the incredible people in our lives, and we’re committed to giving our loyal customers even more ways to celebrate their loved ones.

"By working with our British supplier, JZ Flowers, our stunning, high-quality bouquets can help customers celebrate someone special on occasions like Mother’s Day and throughout the year. "

Last year, Aldi sold nearly two million bouquets during the week leading up to Mother’s Day. This year, customer favourites like the Lovely Mum Tulips (£4.99) and the premium Specially Selected Sweet Perfection Bouquet, retailing at just £19.99, are expected to be popular.

Two new bouquets are also launching, including the Blushing Beauty Bouquet (£12.99), featuring vibrant cerise stems, and the Cape Flora Bouquet (£12.99), which is a mix of wildflowers.

