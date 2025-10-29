Alan to round off epic year with trek to Eighth Wonder of the World

Burnley former professional photographer Alan Hutchinson, who just four years ago was battling cancer, is rounding off what has already been an epic 2025 by trekking to a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Southeast Asia considered to be the eighth wonder of the world to raise funds for charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Alan, who married his partner Sue at Burnley Register Office in May and then celebrated his 70th birthday in July, is heading off to Gatwick Airport next Friday, November 7, to board a 13-hour flight on Saturday to Singapore where he will change planes for a three-hour journey to Siem Reap in Cambodia.

After a night’s rest, Alan, who is part of a 22-strong team made up of other Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Baby Beat and Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity supporters, will set out on a five day trek through paddy fields, forests and the foothills of Mount Phnom Kulen to the massive 12th century temple complex of Angkor Wat, the world’s largest religious monument.

It is a hike that requires Alan and his team mates to walk for between 20 to 25 km a day in around 30 degree heat. Alan said: “I am so excited. I can’t wait to get getting going on the trek. I have never been to Asia in my life.

Young at heart Alan, who last year ran the Great North Run half marathon to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation and is now about to trek to Cambodia's eighth wonder of the world, the Angkor Wat temple complex, to raise further funds for the charity

“This has already been a great year with marrying Sue and turning 70 so the expedition will be a fantastic way to finish it. I will be the oldest in the group but that doesn’t worry me as since we all signed up to the trek last year, we have been meeting up for monthly training walks. I also run regularly. Running was something I used to do a lot of up until my 30s when I gave it up until my 60s.”

Alan, who is social secretary of the Wrinkly Runners, a club for senior runners who take part in Saturday mornings’ Towneley Park park runs as well as meeting up in the park Tuesdays and Thursdays, added: “I ran throughout my chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment following my diagnosis of tonsil cancer in June 2021.

“I had just retired when I was diagnosed. There was an irony to undergoing chemotherapy. Being a photographer had led me to working in photo development for Boots the Chemist. I was given the opportunity to re-train in healthcare and became an aseptic pharmacy technician. I moved to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital where my job was to make chemotherapy. No sooner had I stopped making it, I was taking it but luckily, my cancer was caught early and I received excellent care. Now it’s about giving back.”

Alan has supported Rosemere Cancer Foundation since his recovery, working as the charity’s honorary photographer and fundraising by organising an annual spring quiz and autumn coffee morning with help from Sue and his sister Margaret Ryan, who lives in Weir. He is also a regular at fundraising events such as Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s yearly Walk in the Dark, Walk the Lights and Cross Bay Walk.

Alan married partner Sue in May and just weeks later, celebrated his 70th birthday, making 2025 already a very special year

Sue Swire, the charity’s fundraising manager, who is also going on the expedition, said: “It’s fantastic to have Alan as part of the expedition team. He shows that age is no barrier to living life to the full and taking on new challenges.”

To support Alan and his team mates, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/lth-cambodia

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties including that at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

Alan (fifth left) with Rosemere Cancer Foundation fundraising manager and expedition colleague Sue Swire (fourth right) and other members of the Angkor Wat team on a training walk in the Lake District. Sue is holding a cushion featuring an image of Tracey Palmer, a senior transformation manager for the trust. Tracey had signed up for the trek and had started training when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Tracey is currently in treatment but still supporting and fundraising for the team so is trekking with the group in image and spirit!

Baby Beat supports the Royal Preston Hospital’s Sharoe Green Maternity Unit, which as well providing maternity care for mothers-to-be from Central Lancashire is also home to Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

NICU looks after between 400-450 premature and poorly babies from across the two counties and their families annually. For further information on Baby Beat’s work, which includes funding specialist equipment, patient services and comforts, clinical care, local research and training, visit www.babybeat.org.uk

To learn more about how Lancashire Teaching Hospital Charity supports patients and families from across Lancashire and South Cumbria, visit www.lthcharity.org.uk